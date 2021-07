SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A stabbing is being investigated by the Schenectady Police Department. The stabbing happened Monday in the early afternoon, police said.

The Schenectady Police Department received a call at 2:37 p.m., regarding a male that had been stabbed in the 900 block of Albany Street, according to Public Information Officer, Matt Dearing.

The man has non-life-threatening injuries and is not cooperating with the investigation, Dearing said.