CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -It was a violent start to a long holiday weekend. A shooting in Albany followed by a stabbing in Troy.

Early Saturday morning around 3a.m., Albany Police say they found a 25-year-old man who they say was shot multiple times. The victim was treated on scene. He later died at the hospital.

NEWS10 asked multiple business owners in the area about the violence. The few that did say anything refused to go on camera.

“When your life and your family is going to be threatened, you’re going to not want to say anything. It has gotten to the point where it’s out of control. This has been an ongoing issue over the last seven or eight years. We did curb it at one point. From what I’ve seen, I have been really disappointed,” said Pastor at Victory Christian Church, Charlie Muller.

At 1p.m., Troy Police say a fatal stabbing took place near River and Douw Streets. Investigators say a man was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds. Their investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute which led to the stabbing. Police say the suspect took off after the stabbing and no one is yet in custody. City leaders in Troy say they have increased police patrols in the area as the investigation continues.

Both the Albany shooting and Troy stabbing are being investigated as homicides. Any information about either cases should be given to the local police departments.