St. Sophia’s Greek Festival converts to drive-thru model for 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greek salad

Greek salad. (pastel100 / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Sophia is going Greek on Friday, kicking off a drive-thru feast to maintain social distancing.

The drive-thru Greek Festival runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to six at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on Whitehall Road in Albany.

The 50th annual Greek Festival was planned for May, but St. Sophia had to cancel. Now they’re celebrating the major milestone with new protocols in place for coronavirus.

All participants must place orders online and pick them up at stations in the church parking lot. There will not be any seating available, and you can schedule the date and time for your pick up.

To-go favorites include:

  • Souvlaki
  • Gryo
  • Moussaka
  • Greek
  • Loukoumades

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG