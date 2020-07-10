St. Sophia’s Greek Festival converts to drive-thru model for 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Sophia is going Greek on Friday, kicking off a drive-thru feast to maintain social distancing.
The drive-thru Greek Festival runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to six at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on Whitehall Road in Albany.
The 50th annual Greek Festival was planned for May, but St. Sophia had to cancel. Now they’re celebrating the major milestone with new protocols in place for coronavirus.
All participants must place orders online and pick them up at stations in the church parking lot. There will not be any seating available, and you can schedule the date and time for your pick up.
To-go favorites include:
- Souvlaki
- Gryo
- Moussaka
- Greek
- Loukoumades
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Car found in Hudson River related to missing person case
- Power outages likely incoming, courtesy of Tropical Storm Fay
- WATCH LIVE: Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels
- Schenectady Police officer gives homeless man a helping hand
- NYSP warning public about online gift card scam