St. Sophia’s Greek Festival converts to drive-thru model for 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Sophia is going Greek on Friday, kicking off a drive-thru feast to maintain social distancing.

The drive-thru Greek Festival runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to six at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on Whitehall Road in Albany.

The 50th annual Greek Festival was planned for May, but St. Sophia had to cancel. Now they’re celebrating the major milestone with new protocols in place for coronavirus.

All participants must place orders online and pick them up at stations in the church parking lot. There will not be any seating available, and you can schedule the date and time for your pick up.

To-go favorites include:

Souvlaki

Gryo

Moussaka

Greek

Loukoumades

