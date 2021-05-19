St. Peter’s Hospital receives national distinction for maternity care

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Women’s and Children’s Center at St. Peter’s Hospital has been named a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care by BlueShield of Northeastern New York, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated providers that show expertise in providing “improved patient safety and better health outcomes,” based on objective measures developed from the medical community locally and nationally, as well as leading accreditation and quality organizations.

“I am so very proud of our amazing maternity services team, because it is their hard work, expertise, and a commitment to high quality care and patient safety that allowed us to earn this prestigious Blue Distinction Center designation,” said Sandra Michael, BSN, SNT, MST, CLC, CBC, RN-BC, director for Women’s & Children’s Services, Acute Care, at SPHP. “This distinction is the latest honor recognizing St. Peter’s Hospital for its outstanding performance in caring for women and their newborns. This culture of excellence is a direct reflection of the dedication, compassion, and clinical skill of our talented physicians, nurses, and colleagues.”

The Women’s & Children’s Center was evaluated for both vaginal and cesarean section deliveries, and demonstrated better overall patient satisfaction than at other hospitals, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield. Any maternity facility qualifying for this distinction must achieve a number of rigorous standards. Among them are:

Have 5% or fewer patients having early elective deliveries

Have a 24.7% or lower rate of caesarean section births

Hold drills or simulations for serious maternal adverse events

Have an internal quality improvement program to assess maternity care

Be fully accredited by at least one national accreditation organization

Have an established system to accurately document self-identified race, ethnicity and primary language

St. Peter’s Hospital’s recognition as a BDC is a result of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Provider Survey for cases performed between January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019.