St. Peter’s Health Partners notifies individuals of potential privacy breach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates (SPHPMA) said they have notified 544 people that payment information in deposit bags may be missing. The information contained in the bags is associated with payments made for services between March 2 and July 20, 2020.

As a result, SPHPMA sent out letters to the affected parties on October 13 notifying them of what had happened, offering credit protection services and identity-theft services for one year, free of charge.

The missing information is reportedly associated with cash, check, or credit card payments made for services during the dates listed above. Credit card numbers are said to not be included in the missing information. Before the discovery of the missing information was made, payments were reportedly credited to individual patient’s accounts.

“SPHPMA takes this incident and the protection of our patients’ protected health

information extremely seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and deeply

regret any concern this situation may have caused,” said Kate Barnhart, Privacy

Officer for SPHPMA. “SPHPMA is committed to maintaining the privacy of all

protected health information and proactively takes precautions to maintain the

integrity and security of that information.”

SPHPMA said they used a contracted courier service to handle the deposit bags. Since then, SPHPMA has reportedly implemented enhanced procedures and controls to make sure bank deposit bags remain safe and secure.

SPHPMA said they have reported the incident to the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as well as state authorities.

A call center for those impacted has reportedly been established. Impacted individuals with questions and concerns can contact a representative at (833)-704-9389. The center is said to be confidential and representatives are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for major U.S. holidays.

LATEST STORIES