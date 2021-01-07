St. Peter’s Health Albany Campus set for revitalization, expanded health services in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Changes are coming in 2021 to St. Peter’s Health Partners’ (SPHP) Albany Memorial Campus. This includes the recent opening of St. Peter’s Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness, and the razing of the East Wing and Building Connector, scheduled to begin Jan. 7.

St. Peter’s Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness has already begun seeing patients, offering a coordinated and supervised exercise program with state-of-the-art telemetry monitoring to maximize activity, independence and safety for cardiac patients.

“We are so excited to be providing this service to our community, at a time when maintaining one’s health has never been more important,” said Michael Finegan, President of Acute Care for SPHP. “This program helps patients and their families continue the teaching that is immediately started after cardiac surgery, while having the comfort of being closely medically monitored by expert staff who are specially trained to treat acute cardiac emergencies.”

The program is tailored to the needs of each individual patient. Patients with all types of acute cardiac problems are eligible for the program, including but not limited to:

Heart and lung disease

Post-operative heart surgery

Valve replacements

Coronary artery bypass grafts

Congestive heart failure

LVAD (left ventricular assist device) implants

Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Blvd. and Samaritan Hospital in Troy merged into one legal entity on Jan. 1, with Albany Memorial officially becoming Samaritan Hospital – Albany Memorial Campus. The merger was the first step in realizing an expansion of SPHP’s existing services.

In looking towards the future, SPHP’s Master Facilities Plan determined it was cost-prohibitive to upgrade the aging East Wing of the campus in order to meet modern health care needs. The two-week demolition of the connector, originally built in 1989, is slated to begin Jan. 7, followed by demolition of the four-story East Wing, originally built in 1959. All demolition work is expected to conclude in January.