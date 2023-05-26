ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) A decades old dental office in Albany is shutting its doors, for good. NEWS10 speaking to the community about the loss and what it means going forward.

St. Peter’s Health Partners is closing their dental practice on Madison Avenue after 50 years of caring for people in the Capital Region, citing continued annual financial losses.

“All I wanna know, is why?” said Miss Emma.

Miss Emma, a dental patient with St. Peter’s, says she was turned away back in April when she came in for her procedure. Today, she organized a rally in front of the practice.

“I was supposed to get this done, today. But you can’t, because we’re closing down. You’re closing down? One of the staff members who I was close with told me. I said, what you mean for good?” said Miss Emma.

A sign on the door says; “Effective June 30th St. Peter’s Hospital Dental Care will permanently close and no longer provide dental services.”

We reached out to St. Peter’s for more information, and they sent the following statement about today’s closing because of the rally. “To ensure the safety and security of our patients and staff, we made the decision yesterday evening to close the dental and pediatric practices for the day.”

Christina Rajotte with Whitney Young Health Services says they will be helping take on the patients being displaced.

“So, we continue to have these open dialogues with St. Peter’s, you know about patient transitions and the effort to continue to serve our community. We can provide access to quality and equitable care and of course this is care that our patients certainly need and deserve to have,” said Rajotte.

Miss Emma tells me she will be back with more people to rally.

“So, what I’m not going to do is put the date and time on because I think that it probably promoted them to close down the building today and I’m not here to do any violent protests, I’m just here to get answers,” said Miss Emma.