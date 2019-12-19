St. Peter’s 3,000 babies and birthing strong so far

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)—Tuesday St. Peter’s Health Partners celebrated the 3,000th birth on the Labor and Delivery floor of St. Peter’s Hospital. Declan Carmen was born to his parents Aaron Carmen and Carmelita Cruz, both of Albany. Believe it or not, both parents were also born at St. Peter’s.

Declan “Mr. 3,000” Carmen and his mom Carmelita Cruz Thursday meeting members of the press.

Carman and Cruz first met as middle schoolers at Hackett Middle School and then went on to Albany High. Years later they met up again and the friendship blossomed into love. They married and seven years later Cruz gave birth to “Mr. 3,000.”

Record number of babies born this year at St. Peter’s in Albany, and more still on the way.

With 13 days left in the year, the nurses are expecting close to a 100 more babies to be born. They average 250 births a month and in August it became clear they were on a record breaking pace, with 296 babies born for the month.