St. Mary’s Healthcare and Montgomery County waiting for more vaccines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Health Department and St. Mary’s Healthcare do not know when they will receive more COVID-19 vaccines. They say they are pushing the state for answers on when more vaccines will be available.
They have administered about 2,000 vaccines to date. The state has told officials there that a second round of the vaccine will be available for everyone who received the first dose.
They are working with State and Local officials to be readily available to administer more vaccines.
Right now the state’s weekly allotment from the Federal Government is 300,000 vaccines a week. Health officials in Montgomery County believe their supply will be limited until this allotment is raised.
Health officials said that they will provide information to the public as soon as it becomes available.
