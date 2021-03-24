St. Mary’s Healthcare celebrates National Quilting Day

St. Mary’s Birthing Center newborn Harley is pictured with the quilt given to her and her mother from the Sew Busy Quilt Guild.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Healthcare celebrated National Quilting Day recently by presenting a hand-crafted quilt to newborn baby Harley and her mother.

National Quilting Day happens on the third Saturday in March. Typically, a quilt is given to the first baby born on that day and this year it was baby Harley.

A quilt was once again provided by the Sew Busy Quilt Guild, in Gloversville. In previous years, an on-site presentation would be conducted by the Guild, however; due to COVID restrictions, the quilt was presented on behalf of the Sew Busy Quilt Guild to Harley and her mother by the Birthing Center staff.

The quilt design was composed of a colorful mix of green, orange, and blue with an illustration of a whale in the center.

The St. Mary’s Birthing Center staff look forward to the presentation every year and the chance to admire the amazing handiwork of the Sew Busy Quilt Guild.