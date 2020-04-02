St. Mary’s Healthcare accepts out-of-area patients

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Mary’s Healthcare announced Thursday that they are accepting a small number of patients from out of the area.

“St. Mary’s, our associates and Medical Staff have been preparing for weeks and we are ready to assist our fellow New Yorkers and downstate hospitals,” they said in a statement.

Hospital leadership says that these new patients will in no way impede their ability to treat local residents. They say, “New York City hospitals are overburdened and we have an obligation along with hospitals throughout New York State to assist in this time of crisis.”

