St. Lawrence Health System administering COVID-19 vaccine to North Country hospital workers

St. Lawrence Health System’s Senior Director of Pharmacy David Sogoian, RPh, BS, opens the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines that were placed in a pharmaceutical ThermoScientific freezer. (photo: St. Lawrence Health System)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Throughout the week, St. Lawrence Health System has provide the COVID-19 vaccine to fellow hospital workers.

The St. Lawrence Health System was designated by New York state last week as an access distribution point for the COVID-19 vaccine, and has been working to vaccinate internal healthcare workers and essential staff in the North Country.

St. Lawrence Health System is working in accordance to New York State’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to administer the vaccine to Phase One-level healthcare employees.

According to the Health System, essential healthcare workers from Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals, as well as staff from five other hospitals in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Franklin counties are receiving the vaccine from SLHS.

According to SLHS Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga, this designation is an “honor.”

“We are honored to be assisting our fellow healthcare colleagues by administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to them,” stated Slaga. “We are all in the business of keeping North Country residents healthy, and that means our essential workforce must also be kept healthy so we can do our jobs of caring for our patients and community members.”

Currently, St. Lawrence Health System is administering the first does of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine is required to be given in a two-dose series, with three weeks in between doses. The vaccines also are required to be stored in pharmaceutical ThermoScientific freezers, which the System has access to.