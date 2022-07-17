FOWLER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people are dead after a fatal crash in Fowler, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to reports of a crash at about 4:40 a.m., on Saturday near an area of Chub Road and Lake Road.

Police said of their initial investigation that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was headed east on Chub Lake Road when it went off the south shoulder. The Nissan Rogue then struck a guide rail, converting, and coming to a rest on its roof in a stream.

The driver, Jackie J. Henry, 34, of Richville, and a passenger, Lorraine E. Stevens, 25, of Hermon, were taken to Gouverneur Hospital where they both died. Police said a third passenger, Desiree N. Lowery, 32, of Potsdam, died on the scene.

Additional Passengers Mark Hubbard, 33, of Rochester, was taken to Upstate University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and Joy R. Henry, 13, of Richville, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Henry was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.