North Country deer jackers ID’d by discarded sandwich

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A sub sandwich resulted in illegal deer charges in St. Lawrence County in November. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement (DEC), it started when an environmental conservation police officer received a report of a possible deer jacking—illegal hunting at night.

The report came in on Nov. 9, 2021, from the town of Edwards. The DEC said that once on the scene, the officer collected a discarded sub sandwich bag and a trail camera picture of a suspect vehicle.

The officer visited a store nearby that sold the sandwiches, and got a hold of surveillance footage clearly identifying the suspects and their vehicle. DEC did not confirm any specific charges, but did say that the officer confronted two suspects with evidence from the store, who confessed to illegally taking a doe.