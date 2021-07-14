Man arrested for DWI and drug possession after car crash

ST. LAWRENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 13 around 2:24 p.m., State Police responded to State Route 11 near Dodds Road in the town of Gouverneur for a report of a one-car crash.

A 2008 Dodge Avenger operated by Michael D. Wells, 35, of Watertown, was traveling southwest on State Route 11 when his vehicle went off the road on the northwest shoulder and hit a guide rail.

Wells was not injured and was placed under arrest after being found with a BAC of .09% and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Charges:

DWI

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

Wells was released with appearance tickets for the Town of Gouverneur Court.