MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested after they were found to have drugs, weapons and a significant amount of cash at a traffic stop.

On May 6, the Massena Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jerrell D. Hewitt and 20-year-old Zimmah Wellington, both from Brooklyn, New York following a traffic stop on East Orvis Street in Massena.

At the traffic stop, Police seized 43.18 grams of crack, 15 grams of ecstasy, brass knuckles, $3,281 in U.S. currency and $40 in Canadian currency from the car Hewitt and Wellington were driving.

Both were charged with three felonies, including:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Intent to sell narcotic drug, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Possession of a narcotic drug, B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, D Felony

Hewitt was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, which is a Class D Felony. This was following a previous conviction.

The Massena Police Department was assisted on the scene by New York State Police Canine and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.