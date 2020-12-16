7 arrested in St. Lawrence County meth bust

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Seven individuals have been arrested in St. Lawrence County after police busted an alleged methamphetamine ring.

The Gouverneur Police Department announced the arrests following an investigation. The Department said the arrests were made following a search warrant issued in February 2020 over suspicious activity at the residence. Both methamphetamine and meth-making materials were found at the residence.

As of December 16, the St. Lawrence County Defense Attorney’s Office has officially issued indictments for Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan EJ. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth, and Erica J. Jackson.

Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan EJ. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth, and Erica J. Jackson (photo: Gouverneur Police Department)

According to Gouverneur police, all individuals have been charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree.

Additionally, Moore received charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, Johns, and Wilmarth were charges with criminal possession of a controlled substance.