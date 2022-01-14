St. Johnsville woman arrested for welfare fraud

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services resulted in the arrest of Stephanie P. Jones, 35, of St. Johnsville. Jones is accused of welfare fraud.

According to a report, Jones allegedly filed a benefits application with the Montgomery County
Department of Social Services that was fraudulent. They say she failed to report wages earned from her employer and received benefits she was not entitled to.

Charged:

  • Fourth degree welfare Fraud (felony)
  • Second degree offering a False Instrument for Filing (misdemeanor)

Jones has been processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.

