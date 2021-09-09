St. George annual Greek Festival starts Sept. 10

News
Posted: / Updated:

St George Greek Festival

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its 45th Annual Greek Festival in person.

The three-day festival will be held at the Hellenic Center on Liberty Street, which will feature live music, authentic Greek food, pastries, folk dancing, arts & crafts, and raffles. Admission to the event is free.

Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, will be held at the church in a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 pm, and a supplication service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

The St. George Greek Festival is committed to following the COVID guidelines for those attending the
Festival. For additional information and directions, please visit our website.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19