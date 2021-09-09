St. George annual Greek Festival starts Sept. 10

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its 45th Annual Greek Festival in person.

The three-day festival will be held at the Hellenic Center on Liberty Street, which will feature live music, authentic Greek food, pastries, folk dancing, arts & crafts, and raffles. Admission to the event is free.

Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, will be held at the church in a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 pm, and a supplication service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

The St. George Greek Festival is committed to following the COVID guidelines for those attending the

Festival. For additional information and directions, please visit our website.