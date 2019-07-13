St. Clare’s pension pioneer passes away of cancer and is honored by committee

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Clare’s pensioner committee is honoring their pioneer, Lori Daviero, who passed on Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Mary Hartshorne, the committee’s co-chair, tells News10 they plan to add Daviero’s name to the mission statement, so that she continues to be remembered throughout the meetings.

According to Hartshorne, Daviero was a hard working, kind member of the St. Clare’s staff in the radiology unit. She lost her pension entirely.

Hartshorne tells News10 when pensioners learned St. Clare’s corporation was running out of money, they thought they had time to organize and come up with a plan. But Daviero didn’t want to wait.

“Lori had it in her head to start a committee,” Hartshorne tells News10, “and it was a really good idea. She was a pioneer.”

Hartshorne says Daviero was instrumental in developing a relationship between the committee and the Bishop, who was by her side when she passed away.

St. Clare’s pensioners have always been in awe of Daviero, according to Hartshorne.

A few months ago, Daviero resuscitated her husband, Ernie.

“He was literally dead,” Hartshorne said, “and Lori brought him back. How could a woman in the end stages of cancer perform CPR on her big, burly husband and bring him back to life?”

Hartshorne says Lori and Ernie loved each other very much, and were inseparable during Lori’s illness.

As the committee continues to fight for their pensions, Hartshorne says Ernie is welcome to any and all of their meetings.