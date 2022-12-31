ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.

Ricky Laurin, District Governor 20W, Lions Club International comments, “We are honored to partner with St. Catherine’s Center for Children,” “Lions Quest curriculum focuses on students’ motivational needs, appropriate behavioral modifications, and social connectedness as the prerequisites for learning.”

Michele Puleo O’Hare, Executive Director of St. Catherine’s Center for Children Foundation and Past District Governor of 20W Lions International also comments,

“We are appreciative of this opportunity for our school and students. The Lions Quest curriculum allows each student to stay engaged with learning activities,” “ This partnership has the potential to serve as a springboard for implementation in programs agency-wide. “