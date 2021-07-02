Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converter

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Joseph Chickerell, 51, of Springfield, New York, after they say he tried to steal a catalytic converter from a company vehicle in Richmondville. He was arrested on Monday at his home.

The investigation started after an employee found damage to a Ford F-350 at Lancaster Development. The company reviewed its security footage and then reported it to the police.

Troopers say Chickerell attached a strap to the undercarriage of the F-350 and then attached the strap to his vehicle. He then allegedly pulled the catalytic converter off of the truck, damaging his own vehicle, causing more than $5,800 in damage to the F-350.

Charges:

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Chickerell was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on a later date.