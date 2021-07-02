Springfield man accused of stealing catalytic converter

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Joseph Chickerell, 51, of Springfield, New York, after they say he tried to steal a catalytic converter from a company vehicle in Richmondville. He was arrested on Monday at his home.
The investigation started after an employee found damage to a Ford F-350 at Lancaster Development. The company reviewed its security footage and then reported it to the police.
Troopers say Chickerell attached a strap to the undercarriage of the F-350 and then attached the strap to his vehicle. He then allegedly pulled the catalytic converter off of the truck, damaging his own vehicle, causing more than $5,800 in damage to the F-350.
Charges:
- Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (felony)
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (felony)
Chickerell was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on a later date.