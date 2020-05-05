Springbrook distillery hits 25,000 bottle hand sanitizer goal for health providers

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, a local distillery which has added hand sanitizer to its output in response to COVID-19, announced on Monday they had hit their goal of 25,000 bottles of sanitizer donated to area medical facilities.

The goal was reached with a 5,000 bottle donation split between Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

In past weeks, the distillery has also supplied sanitizer to DEA officers across the state. They also offer 2oz and gallon bottles for purchase. They have additionally been offering free bottles, one per person, Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Now that the goal has been reached, Springbrook isn’t slowing down; their sights are set next on a 30,000 donated bottle goal.

Hand sanitizer received from Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery.

