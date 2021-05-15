Spring Valley man arrested for allegedly stealing dog to give to girlfriend as gift

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties police arrested Oscar Marcos, 18, of Spring Valley, N.Y. after he reportedly told police he tried to take someone else’s dog and give it to his girlfriend as a gift.

Saugerties police say on Wednesday, a Town resident reported that his dog had been stolen from his farm on John Shults Road. With the help of social media and reporting the theft to police, someone reported on Friday that the man’s dog and alleged perpetrator were seen leaving Commons Lane in Barclay Heights.

The owner of the dog reportedly found the perpetrator and his dog on Commons Lane and contacted police. Officers identified the perpetrator as Marcos who is said to have been working as a delivery driver when questioned by police regarding the dog he allegedly had.

Police say Macros admitted that he was in the area of the man’s home making a delivery on the day in question when he saw the dog. Macros then told police that he had taken the dog because he wanted to give it to his girlfriend as a gift.

Marcos was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police headquarters on the Misdemeanor charges of Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable at a later date.