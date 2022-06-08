ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spring Festival of India is returning to the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The festival is set for June 12 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

The festival includes traditional and regional Indian dances, food, music, clothes, jewelry, business booths, and photo booths. Chief guests Rajiv Rao, New York Chief Technology Officer and Executive Deputy Chief Information Officer, and Randhir Jaiswal, Consulate General of India, NY are expected be in attendance.

Admission to the event is $5. Tickets can be purchased on the TriCity India Association website.