Spring 2020 Capital Region school theater spotlight

(NEWS10) — Spring in the Capital Region is a fantastic time to be a supporter of the arts, as local schools gear up to present a news season of theatrical productions. Many schools perform musicals in the spring, often the biggest undertakings of their season. Take a look at the list below and go support the hard-working and talented local young artists in your community this weekend!

Want to add your school’s spring production to our list? Send an email to web@news10.com.

Niskayuna High School “The Little Mermaid” February 27 – February 29

Columbia Players (Columbia High School – East Greenbush) “The Secret Garden” February 28 – February 29 at the Columbia High School Auditorium

Saratoga Central Catholic Middle School Drama Troupe “Into the Woods, Jr.” February 28 – March 1 St. Peter’s Parish Center

O’Rourke Middle School Drama Club “The Lion King, Jr.” March 6 – March 7

Schenectady High School “Urinetown” March 11 – March 14

Doane Stuart School “The Glass Menagerie” March 12 – March 13 199 Washington Ave

Rensselaer, NY 12144

Saratoga Springs High School Drama Club “Shrek: The Musical” March 12 – 14 at the Saratoga Springs High School Auditorium

Queensbury High School “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” March 12 – March 14

Guilderland High School “Chicago” March 12 – March 15

Schalmont High School Drama Club “Little Shop of Horrors” March 12 – March 15 at the Schalmont High School

Fort Ann High School “Oliver!” March 13 – March 15

Gloversville High School “Footloose” March 13 – March 15

Schoharie High School “Once Upon A Mattress” March 13 – March 15

Colonie Central High School “Into the Woods” March 19 – March 21

Mayfield High School Drama Club “Mary Poppins” March 19 – March 21

Scotia-Glenville High School Drama Club “High School Musical: On Stage!” Fri, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sat, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Germantown High School Drama Club “Disney’s Newsies” March 20 – March 22

Fonda-Fultonville Central Schools “The Wizard of Oz” March 20 – March 22

Hadley-Luzerne High School “The Little Mermaid” March 20 – March 22

Hudson Falls High School “Jekyll & Hyde” March 20 – March 22

The Voorheesville Dionysians “Legally Blonde, The Musical” March 20 – March 22 at the Clayton A Bouton High School

The Troy Theater Ensemble (Troy High School) “Mary Poppins” March 20 – March 29

Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School “Disney’s Newsies” March 26 – March 28

Mohonasen High School “Pippin” March 26 – March 29

Stage 42 Drama Club (South Glens Falls High School) “Damn Yankees” March 27 – March 28

Catskill High School “Pippin” March 27 – March 29

Middleburgh Central School Drama Club “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” March 27 – March 29 at the Middleburgh Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium

Hoosic Valley Jr./Sr. High School “Matilda” March 27 – March 29

Berlin Dramateers “Mama Mia!” March 27 – March 29 at the Berlin Central High School

Broadalbin-Perth High School “Seussical” April 2 – April 5 at the Margaret Robin Blowers Auditorium

Cohoes High School “Chicago” April 2 – April 5

Northville Central School “Disney’s Newsies” April 3 – April 5

Galway High School “Shrek: The Musical” April 3 – April 5