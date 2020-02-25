Breaking News
Spring 2020 Capital Region school theater spotlight

News

(NEWS10) — Spring in the Capital Region is a fantastic time to be a supporter of the arts, as local schools gear up to present a news season of theatrical productions. Many schools perform musicals in the spring, often the biggest undertakings of their season. Take a look at the list below and go support the hard-working and talented local young artists in your community this weekend!

Want to add your school’s spring production to our list? Send an email to web@news10.com.

Niskayuna High School

“The Little Mermaid”

February 27 – February 29

Columbia Players (Columbia High School – East Greenbush)

“The Secret Garden”

February 28 – February 29

at the Columbia High School Auditorium

Saratoga Central Catholic Middle School Drama Troupe

“Into the Woods, Jr.”

February 28 – March 1

St. Peter’s Parish Center

O’Rourke Middle School Drama Club

“The Lion King, Jr.”

March 6 – March 7

Schenectady High School

“Urinetown”

March 11 – March 14

Doane Stuart School

“The Glass Menagerie”

March 12 – March 13

199 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144

Saratoga Springs High School Drama Club

“Shrek: The Musical”

March 12 – 14

at the Saratoga Springs High School Auditorium

Queensbury High School

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

March 12 – March 14

Guilderland High School

“Chicago”

March 12 – March 15

Schalmont High School Drama Club

“Little Shop of Horrors”

March 12 – March 15

at the Schalmont High School

Fort Ann High School

“Oliver!”

March 13 – March 15

Gloversville High School

“Footloose”

March 13 – March 15

Schoharie High School

“Once Upon A Mattress”

March 13 – March 15

Colonie Central High School

“Into the Woods”

March 19 – March 21

Mayfield High School Drama Club

“Mary Poppins”

March 19 – March 21

Scotia-Glenville High School Drama Club

“High School Musical: On Stage!”

Fri, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sat, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Germantown High School Drama Club

“Disney’s Newsies”

March 20 – March 22

Fonda-Fultonville Central Schools

“The Wizard of Oz”

March 20 – March 22

Hadley-Luzerne High School

“The Little Mermaid”

March 20 – March 22

Hudson Falls High School

“Jekyll & Hyde”

March 20 – March 22

The Voorheesville Dionysians

“Legally Blonde, The Musical”

March 20 – March 22

at the Clayton A Bouton High School

The Troy Theater Ensemble (Troy High School)

“Mary Poppins”

March 20 – March 29

Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School

“Disney’s Newsies”

March 26 – March 28

Mohonasen High School

“Pippin”

March 26 – March 29

Stage 42 Drama Club (South Glens Falls High School)

“Damn Yankees”

March 27 – March 28

Catskill High School

“Pippin”

March 27 – March 29

Middleburgh Central School Drama Club

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”

March 27 – March 29

at the Middleburgh Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium

Hoosic Valley Jr./Sr. High School

“Matilda”

March 27 – March 29

Berlin Dramateers

“Mama Mia!”

March 27 – March 29

at the Berlin Central High School

Broadalbin-Perth High School

“Seussical”

April 2 – April 5

at the Margaret Robin Blowers Auditorium

Cohoes High School

“Chicago”

April 2 – April 5

Northville Central School

“Disney’s Newsies”

April 3 – April 5

Galway High School

“Shrek: The Musical”

April 3 – April 5

Sand Creek Middle School Drama Club (South Colonie Central School District)

“Shrek Jr.”

April 30 – May 2

