Spring 2020 Capital Region school theater spotlight

(NEWS10) — Spring in the Capital Region is a fantastic time to be a supporter of the arts, as local schools gear up to present a news season of theatrical productions. Many schools perform musicals in the spring, often the biggest undertakings of their season. Take a look at the list below and go support the hard-working and talented local young artists in your community this weekend!
Want to add your school’s spring production to our list? Send an email to web@news10.com.
Niskayuna High School
February 27 – February 29
Columbia Players (Columbia High School – East Greenbush)
February 28 – February 29
at the Columbia High School Auditorium
Saratoga Central Catholic Middle School Drama Troupe
February 28 – March 1
St. Peter’s Parish Center
O’Rourke Middle School Drama Club
March 6 – March 7
Schenectady High School
“Urinetown”
March 11 – March 14
Doane Stuart School
March 12 – March 13
199 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Saratoga Springs High School Drama Club
March 12 – 14
at the Saratoga Springs High School Auditorium
Queensbury High School
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
March 12 – March 14
Guilderland High School
“Chicago”
March 12 – March 15
Schalmont High School Drama Club
March 12 – March 15
at the Schalmont High School
Fort Ann High School
“Oliver!”
March 13 – March 15
Gloversville High School
March 13 – March 15
Schoharie High School
“Once Upon A Mattress”
March 13 – March 15
Colonie Central High School
“Into the Woods”
March 19 – March 21
Mayfield High School Drama Club
March 19 – March 21
Scotia-Glenville High School Drama Club
“High School Musical: On Stage!”
Fri, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sat, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Germantown High School Drama Club
“Disney’s Newsies”
March 20 – March 22
Fonda-Fultonville Central Schools
“The Wizard of Oz”
March 20 – March 22
Hadley-Luzerne High School
“The Little Mermaid”
March 20 – March 22
Hudson Falls High School
March 20 – March 22
The Voorheesville Dionysians
March 20 – March 22
at the Clayton A Bouton High School
The Troy Theater Ensemble (Troy High School)
March 20 – March 29
Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School
“Disney’s Newsies”
March 26 – March 28
Mohonasen High School
“Pippin”
March 26 – March 29
Stage 42 Drama Club (South Glens Falls High School)
March 27 – March 28
Catskill High School
“Pippin”
March 27 – March 29
Middleburgh Central School Drama Club
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”
March 27 – March 29
at the Middleburgh Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium
Hoosic Valley Jr./Sr. High School
March 27 – March 29
Berlin Dramateers
March 27 – March 29
at the Berlin Central High School
Broadalbin-Perth High School
April 2 – April 5
at the Margaret Robin Blowers Auditorium
Cohoes High School
“Chicago”
April 2 – April 5
Northville Central School
“Disney’s Newsies”
April 3 – April 5
Galway High School
“Shrek: The Musical”
April 3 – April 5
Sand Creek Middle School Drama Club (South Colonie Central School District)
“Shrek Jr.”
April 30 – May 2