Spreading kindness with free mittens and hats

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — People dig out in Pittsfield on Monday after the storm.

Some worked from home; others headed to the movie theaters; and some decide to give back in a special way.

Karla Neff, her daughter, and her daughter’s best friend were pounding the powder hanging up free gloves and hats outside the Walgreens on North Street. She only hopes the recipients will repay her with another random act of kindness.

You can find more of her work by searching the hashtag #KarlaKares on Facebook.