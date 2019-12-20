Spreading holiday cheer with South High’s Vocal Point

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the sweet sounds of the holiday season.

Vocal Point, the a cappella group from South Glens Falls High School, has an annual tradition of sharing the Christmas cheer with the entire school district.

“The past eight or nine years we’ve been caroling around to our four elementary schools and our middle school,” Musical Director Betsy Stambach said. “Just spreading some Christmas cheer, just like Buddy The Elf would want, right?”

The group is incredibly talented; between classes and other extra curricular activities the students participate in, the rehearsal process is quite the commitment.

“The kids meet with me every other day for 40 minutes in the class,” Stambach said. “They spend about two hours every week after school with me, so it’s a huge commitment and they practice a lot outside of school.”

While it can add it up, it’s all worth it. The group as a whole is like family and their performances bring nothing but joy.

Vocal Point with NEWS10’s Ben Ryan

“It gets better and it gets bigger, so it’s great to have the outreach and that connection to the community,” Stambach said.

From performing at the International Championship of High School A Cappella, the auditoriums throughout the South Glens Falls Central School District, to the spontaneous breakout performance in the midst of breakfast, Vocal Point students love to make their own stage.

“They love performing. They realize, what are we here for? We are here to entertain,” Stambach said.