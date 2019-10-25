Spotify wants you to turn the music up by offering free Google Home Mini speakers

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Spotify Founder and CEO Daniel Ek attends Spotify knocks it out of the park at Stephen Weiss Studio on November 30, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/Getty Images for Spotify)

(CNN)– Spotify wants their premium customers to crank the tunes with just the sound of their voice.

The streaming service is now giving away Google Home Mini speakers to premium subscribers only. All you have to do is log on to Spotify’s website to claim your speakers or sign up for the premium plan. A single-person premium account will cost you $9.99 each month. The family plan is $14.99 each month.

The Google Home Mini speakers retail for $50. This giveaway runs through Friday, November 15 or until supplies last.

