Spotify launches app for kids

(CNN) — Spotify is hoping to help parents deal with bored kids with its “Spotify Kids” app.

The new app includes playlists full of sons that can help kids stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some music teaches them how to wash their hands, while other songs remind them the importance of coughing into their elbows.

Other educational content teaches kids things like the alphabet and a variety of scientific topics.

However, it is not all about education, some songs are just for fun.

Companies like Nickelodeon, Disney, and Discovery Kids are providing content.

Spotify says 8,000 songs are available on “Spotify Kids.”

The new app is free for subscribers to the music streaming company’s Premium Family Plan.

