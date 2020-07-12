Sports Illustrated features first trans model in swimsuit issue

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Sports Illustrated now has its first trans model.

Valentina Sampaio will pose for the brand’s swimsuit issue.

The 23-year-old Brazilian is already the first transgender model for Victoria’s Secret. Two years ago, she made the cover of Vogue Paris.

Sampaio praises Sports Illustrated in an open essay. She is also using her fame to advocate for transgender rights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG