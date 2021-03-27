Sports fans back in the stands at the Times Union Center

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hockey fans were happy to be back at the Times Union Center Saturday afternoon. It was the first game the TU hosted since being able to open up at 10% capacity.

“It was just cool being back there to see a live sporting event again,” says sports fan Kyle Fox. Win or lose, fans say it was a great feeling to be back in the seats. About 1400 fans were in the stands. Under 10% capacity, all parties sat 9 feet apart from each other.

“It was good to get out and do something again — it was a little subdued inside because the crowd wasn’t really big obviously, but it was still a good time,” says Queensbury resident Daniel Kittell.

Anthony Zanno drove from Westchester County to watch his friend’s son play on the ice. “We weren’t able to watch him play all year. Boston University is closed for the whole year — so nobody could watch any games in Boston, so this is the first time we could watch him play.”

The TU opened two hours before the game to avoid long lines. TU General Manager Bob Belber says a digital app will make the entrance process smoother. He says as soon as April, New York’s Excelsior Pass will be super helpful for future games. “It’s going to allow people who have been vaccinated fully to be able to receive a QR code and a pass from the app. Instead of having to go out and either pay for or obtain a PCR test, they’ll be able to show their vaccination proof on the excelsior pass and they’ll get right in with their tickets,” says Belber.

However wearing masks and getting temperature checks, fans said it was a simple process to get inside the TU on Saturday. All they had to do was show ID and the results of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test. “We got the negative test so we were really happy to be able to see the game,” says Averill Park resident Dominic Marrochello.

The doors opening at the TU are temporary. Belber fears 10% capacity is not profitable until capacity is increased to 25%. He hopes Saturday’s game will prove to the state that the TU is ready to operate at a larger capacity. “I think everybody is participating as a team together. The attendees, the employees are working together because they all want to be able to come to the events.”



