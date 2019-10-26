Sports fans attended Rivers Casino & Resort first-ever Sports Betting EXPO

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sports fans from across New York attended Rivers Casino & Resorts first-ever Sports Betting Expo Saturday afternoon.

The EXPO took place on the greatest weekend in sports, general manager Justin Moore said. NFL and NCAA College Football in full swing, along with NHL Hockey, the NBA Basketball season just underway and, of course, MLB’s World Series, he said.

“The Rivers Casino & Resort Sports Betting EXPO offers a unique opportunity and special experience for every sports fan,” Moore said. “Fans will be able to meet with legendary pro players, learn the “ins and outs” of sports betting from the experts, and take part in the casino’s 2nd Electric City Classic – a live Madden 20 NFL eSports tournament.”

New York Knick’s forward Bernard King, New York Yankees outfielders and 2-time World Champions Mickey Rivers and Roy White, and New York Jets cornerback and 7-time Pro-bowler, Darelle Revis were some of the many former athletes in attendance.