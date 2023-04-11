SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —SPORTIME Schenectady was hosting their school vacation week programs when a fire forced them into action. Carman Fire Chief, Scott Sloan, was in the area for a different call.

“A lot of the wires were down, there was a traffic accident. Originally, we were on our way there. We then got the call to come here,” stated Sloan.

Fire investigators are still looking into whether the downed wires led to the fire. The conditions caused by the accident made the fire difficult to put out until National Grid could step in. “Initially there was a large power line down across the driveway, so responding apparatuses couldn’t get in,” explained Sloan.

Even with conditions working against them, the fire department responded as quickly as possible. “We had one working hydrant on the compound here. The next one was out in the road, we had to close the road. We did a great job going in with what we had available,” described Sloan.

The staff inside worked quickly to get young kids out to safety. No injuries were reported by the fire chief. “The staff and the council did a really good job getting the kids out. They were across the road. Most of them were over by the outdoor tennis courts when we got there,” said Sloan.

SPORTIME posted an updated statement on their website regarding the incident. A smaller section of the previous statement reads:

“SPORTIME Schenectady is closed today, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, due to a faulty power line. We are assessing the extent of the damage, and we will provide updates on when we will reopen.”