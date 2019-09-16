“Spooky Season” in the Capital Region: “Capitol Hauntings Tours”are back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Capital Region taking a look back at its “spooky” history with the return of the popular “Capitol Hauntings Tours.”

Visitors who dare walk the halls will explore the gargoyle-like carvings and stone faces lurking around the corners of the Capitol. You will also learn the location of the building’s “secret demon” and the history behind the “lost murals” of the Assembly chamber.

Tour Schedule

Tours are available from Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, November 1. Adjustments to the tour schedule will be made throughout the season. See below:

September 25 through October 25: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. These tours begin at the information desk in the Capitol’s State Street Lobby.

October 28 through November 1: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Saturdays in October: 1 p.m. These tours begin at the Washington Avenue entrance of the Capitol across from the intersection of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street.

According to the “Capitol Hauntings Tours” website, no tours will be offered on Columbus Day, October 14. Tours are free, but registration is required. Click Here to visit the website and sign up for a thrilling experience.