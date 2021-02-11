‘Split the Bill’ local effort to keep restaurants whole

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Planning on visiting a restaurant Thursday? A new initiative, launched to help establishments struggling due to the pandemic, will split the bill with you.

Split the Bill NY will pay for up to 50% of meals ordered at one of over 35 participating Saratoga Springs restaurants on February 11.

Diners who order online, eat in or order take out from a participating restaurant before midnight are eligible for the offer.

The restaurants taking part are:

15 Church

30 Lake

9 Miles East

Bailey’s Cafe

BWP Your Local Bar & Grille (Beer Wine Pizza)

Cantina

Chianti Il Ristorante

Dizzy Chicken Barbecue

Druthers Brewing Company

Flatbread Social

Forno Bistro

Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar

Henry Street Taproom

Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille

Karavalli Saratoga

Kelly’s Kitchen

Max London’s

Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro

Panzas’s Restaurant

PJ’s BAR-B-QSA

Scallions

Seneca

Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery

Taverna Novo

The Barrelhouse

The Brook Tavern

The Country Corner Cafe

The Local Pub and Teahouse

The Merc

The Parting Glass

The Saratoga City Tavern

The Wine Bar

Thirsty Owl Saratoga

Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing

Westside Sports Bar & Grill

Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar

Two photos are required for the reimbursement: one of the meal before you dig in and one of the receipt.

Participants will then have to fill out a reimbursement form, with the two photos attached. The initiative will then reimburse up to $30 via Venmo or Paypal. So an order of $60 or below will receive the full 50% reimbursement, where an order over $60 will see the participant receive $30 back.

Those taking part are also encouraged to post their meal on social media with the hashtag #SplitTheBillNY to support the restaurant and spread the word about this initiative.

Both the reimbursement form and the meal purchase must be competed by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 11.