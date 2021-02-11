‘Split the Bill’ local effort to keep restaurants whole

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Planning on visiting a restaurant Thursday? A new initiative, launched to help establishments struggling due to the pandemic, will split the bill with you.

Split the Bill NY will pay for up to 50% of meals ordered at one of over 35 participating Saratoga Springs restaurants on February 11.

Diners who order online, eat in or order take out from a participating restaurant before midnight are eligible for the offer.

The restaurants taking part are:

  • 15 Church
  • 30 Lake
  • 9 Miles East
  • Bailey’s Cafe
  • BWP Your Local Bar & Grille (Beer Wine Pizza)
  • Cantina
  • Chianti Il Ristorante
  • Dizzy Chicken Barbecue
  • Druthers Brewing Company
  • Flatbread Social
  • Forno Bistro
  • Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar
  • Henry Street Taproom
  • Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille
  • Karavalli Saratoga
  • Kelly’s Kitchen
  • Max London’s
  • Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro
  • Panzas’s Restaurant
  • PJ’s BAR-B-QSA
  • Scallions
  • Seneca
  • Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery
  • Taverna Novo
  • The Barrelhouse
  • The Brook Tavern
  • The Country Corner Cafe
  • The Local Pub and Teahouse
  • The Merc
  • The Parting Glass
  • The Saratoga City Tavern
  • The Wine Bar
  • Thirsty Owl Saratoga
  • Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
  • Westside Sports Bar & Grill
  • Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar

Two photos are required for the reimbursement: one of the meal before you dig in and one of the receipt.

Participants will then have to fill out a reimbursement form, with the two photos attached. The initiative will then reimburse up to $30 via Venmo or Paypal. So an order of $60 or below will receive the full 50% reimbursement, where an order over $60 will see the participant receive $30 back.

Those taking part are also encouraged to post their meal on social media with the hashtag #SplitTheBillNY to support the restaurant and spread the word about this initiative.

Both the reimbursement form and the meal purchase must be competed by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 11.

