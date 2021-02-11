‘Split the Bill’ local effort to keep restaurants whole

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Planning on visiting a restaurant Thursday? A new initiative, launched to help establishments struggling due to the pandemic, will split the bill with you.
Split the Bill NY will pay for up to 50% of meals ordered at one of over 35 participating Saratoga Springs restaurants on February 11.
Diners who order online, eat in or order take out from a participating restaurant before midnight are eligible for the offer.
The restaurants taking part are:
- 15 Church
- 30 Lake
- 9 Miles East
- Bailey’s Cafe
- BWP Your Local Bar & Grille (Beer Wine Pizza)
- Cantina
- Chianti Il Ristorante
- Dizzy Chicken Barbecue
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Flatbread Social
- Forno Bistro
- Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar
- Henry Street Taproom
- Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille
- Karavalli Saratoga
- Kelly’s Kitchen
- Max London’s
- Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro
- Panzas’s Restaurant
- PJ’s BAR-B-QSA
- Scallions
- Seneca
- Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery
- Taverna Novo
- The Barrelhouse
- The Brook Tavern
- The Country Corner Cafe
- The Local Pub and Teahouse
- The Merc
- The Parting Glass
- The Saratoga City Tavern
- The Wine Bar
- Thirsty Owl Saratoga
- Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
- Westside Sports Bar & Grill
- Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar
Two photos are required for the reimbursement: one of the meal before you dig in and one of the receipt.
Participants will then have to fill out a reimbursement form, with the two photos attached. The initiative will then reimburse up to $30 via Venmo or Paypal. So an order of $60 or below will receive the full 50% reimbursement, where an order over $60 will see the participant receive $30 back.
Those taking part are also encouraged to post their meal on social media with the hashtag #SplitTheBillNY to support the restaurant and spread the word about this initiative.
Both the reimbursement form and the meal purchase must be competed by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 11.