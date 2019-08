SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The residents of the Woodlawn area of Schenectady lost their pool in 2000. The Woodlawn Park feel into disrepair over the years until 2012 when the new spray pad was added to the parks masterplan.

Now they need the money to get the park cleaned up and a place for families to once again use.

They had clean up parties, put in a basket ball court and new play equipment. The last touch was the spray pad that opened today.