ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spitzies Harley-Davidson of Albany is hosting a chili cookoff on Saturday, March 25. The event will run from 12 to 2 p.m. at 1970 Central Ave.

The winner will receive a $100 Spitzies gift card and a $25 Price Chopper gift card, which is decided by community vote. To enter, you can call the store at (518) 456-7433, email susan@spitzies.com, or contact Spitzies on their social media platforms. For those who don’t like to cook, everyone is invited to visit and eat!