Spinosaurus, the largest predatory dinosaur, descends on downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will host “Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” on January 23 at Proctor’s Theatre as part of National Geographic Live. Ibrahim will guide the audience through the tale of the monstrous Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, who was rediscovered after Allied bombs destroyed the fossil record in Germany in World War II.

Recent advances in the field helped Ibrahim rescue the ancient spinosaur by reconstructing its full skeletal model. Bigger than a tyrannosaurus and once considered lost to science, spinosaurus and its unique story have since been published in National Geographic and the academic journal Science.

Ibrahim is an accomplished speaker, postdoctoral scholar, writer, and scientist. He has scoured North African deserts for traces of life in the Cretaceous, when a large river system in the area overflowed with diverse lifeforms. He has uncovered enormous bones, revealed fossilized footprints, and discovered a nearly 100 million-year-old flying reptile.

Tickets to the Thursday event, which begins at 7 p.m., cost $30.