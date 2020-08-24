Spike in Columbia County overdoses

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—During a 24-hour period, Friday going into Saturday overdoses spiked in Columbia County according to Program Director for Greener Pathways Mobile Outreach Program Karl Quinn. In that short period, there were four overdoses; three were from heroin. The average overdose rate for the county is around six per week.

Quinn said one big problem during the coronavirus pandemic is people don’t feel that connection with online or over the phone meetings. They seek interaction with people who have the same kind of stories to talk about.

The Greener Pathways Mobile Outreach Program started something new about three weeks ago. They bring lawn chairs and come to those in need. Quinn said they are happy to sit outside and have a meeting.

This new program brings the councillors to those in need for an outdoor meeting.

In the three weeks, they have helped 30 people according to Quinn.

The Columbia County Health Department asks that if you or a loved one has an addiction problem to do the following.

First: If you do use, to do so safely or to seek help with your addiction.

Second: Make sure to have access to Narcan or fentanyl test strips. If you do not have access, you can text NARCANKIT to 21000, and a Greener Pathways Peer advocate will reach out to you about a kit.

Third: Let a friend or family member know where you are.

New York has a Good Samaritan Law which offers some protection to those making a call for an overdose, if someone is overdosing call 911 right away.

Columbia County health officials say there has been a disruption due to the coronavirus to the health and human service agencies. The needs of the substance use community face increased risk as service slowed or help centers close their doors, and having to stay social distant from their support groups.

Anyone that needs help can call Greener Pathways at (518) 822-7437 or Columbia County Pathways to Recovery at (877) 467-3365.

Minutes matter in an overdose call 911 in an emergency.

