TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A 42-page limited review application from Saint Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) to close the Burdett Birth Center is being reviewed by the Department of Health. Fifteen maternity beds are in jeopardy of no longer being available if the center closes its doors.

The plan was submitted on December 21, 2023. A spokesperson from Saint Peter’s responded to NEWS10 about the document with the following statement:

“While the NYS Department of Health reviews our closure plan, we continue to have discussions with local leaders, government officials, and community members to clarify the work to be done moving forward. This is a continuation of the dialogue we have had over the past seven months with those groups in order to inform the plan and ensure the many disparate voices impacted are heard and represented.”

When the closure of the Burdett Birth Center was first announced in June 2023, it was met with pushback from parents, doulas, and members of the Save Burdett Birth Center Coalition. The closure plan is being challenged with a 12-page document by the coalition.

NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski spoke with one of the lead organizers of the coalition. “We feel this is not a serious, long-term plan for ensuring safe, timely, patient-centered care for the approximately 900 families a year who rely on Burdett Birth Center,” said Jessica Hayek.

Albany will be the next closest option for families in need if and when the center closes. Saint Peter’s Health Partners says prenatal care will still be offered in Troy.

This recent document from SPHP states the center has been operating at a loss since opening in 2010, citing fewer births, low Medicaid rates, and high expenses including malpractice. The coalition rallied outside Saint Peter’s annual holiday gala in November to say more can be done to fix this.

“The fundraising arm of Samaritan Hospital came out with a letter early on in this fight saying they have never been contacted by Saint Peter’s or Trinity Health to even attempt to raise any kind of money for Burdett,” explained Hayek.

Assemblyman John McDonald has been in favor of the birthing center and is looking to the state’s yearly budget for help to prevent the loss of care. “It’s very clear that Saint Peter’s does not want to be operating the Burdett Birth Center. So the question is, if not them, who?”

“I’m hoping there’s also an opportunity during the budget process, we can have a conversation about rates for providers. On what it should be and what is sustainable.”

SPHP added, “As we noted when we made the announcement, Burdett has not been immune to the critical health care challenges hitting hospitals and birthing centers across the country. The situation has only grown more troubling as we enter 2024, with a nationwide shortage of nurses reaching crisis-level proportions. We, like all hospitals across the country, continue to make difficult decisions to staff all of our health care services in order to meet the needs of our communities.”

Closure plans anticipate Burdett to end on June 30, 2024. The spokesperson for SPHP told NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski the exact date is not concrete.