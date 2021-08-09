Special summer edition of Schenectady Restaurant Week announced

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady Monday announced a special summer edition of Schenectady Restaurant Week which will take place August 16-22, 2021. Participating restaurants will offer fixed-price menus for $30 and will feature different appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

Typically, Schenectady Restaurant Week is held in late winter, however, it will be held once again for the first time since March 2020, just before the COVID pandemic shutdown.

Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the DSIC, said, “Schenectady Restaurant Week has always given a welcome boost of awareness and revenue to our local businesses. We wanted to make sure 2021 didn’t pass by without giving customers the chance to show their support during one of our most popular annual promotions.” He added, “By holding this special edition of Restaurant Week in summer, we are giving guests a bonus opportunity to experience some of the fantastic outdoor dining in Schenectady that they wouldn’t be able to try in winter.”

Mark Eagan, President and CEO of the Capital Region Chamber, said, “It is impossible to understate the impact the pandemic has had on our region’s business community, and restaurants have been hit especially hard. With that in mind, we are raising the fixed price for Restaurant Week this time from $25 to $30 to generate extra revenue for operations and to offset increased food prices.” He added, “We are confident that guests will welcome the opportunity to do a little more to support their favorite local businesses during this crucial time.”

Businesses participating in 2021 Schenectady Restaurant Week are:

Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino , 1 Rush Street

, 1 Rush Street Johnny’s Restaurant , 432 State Street

, 432 State Street Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub , 121 Wall Street

, 121 Wall Street Mexican Radio , 325 State Street

, 325 State Street More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen , 31 N. Jay Street

, 31 N. Jay Street Pho Queen , 96 Jay Street

, 96 Jay Street Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar , 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam

, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam Turf Tavern , 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia

, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia Zen Asian Bistro, 469 State Street.

Since 2006, Schenectady Restaurant Week has given a platform to participants to show off their culinary skills while welcoming new and returning customers for an enjoyable night out in Schenectady.

Maria Papa, owner of More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, said, “Schenectady Restaurant Week is our opportunity, as hospitality providers, to show off what we can do and offer our guests a wonderfully delicious experience.”

Menus from participating restaurants can be viewed online. Reservations are said to be highly recommended and, in many cases, may be required.