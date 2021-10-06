Stewart’s Shop employee offers service with a special twist

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve got to go to work every day, why not have fun doing the job? Walk into the Woodlawn Avenue Stewart’s Shop in Saratoga Springs and fun is exactly what Raymond Caron serves up to customers.

Raymond doesn’t merely sling ice cream cones, he’s almost like a server or sommelier at a fancy restaurant. But instead of explaining the perfect pairing for dinner and drinks, he’s offering his own twist on ice cream pairings and toppings.

The way Raymond sees it, if you’ve got a job to do, why not at least make it fun and interesting.

“Nobody wants to work a minimum wage job. Nobody wants to sit there and work with customers. If I can make their day, it’s the least I can do. And put on a show. It makes people happy. It gets people to buy more, and that’s exactly what I like to do,” says Raymond.

“He likes making people laugh and smile. I can’t get enough of the guy,” said shift supervisor Damien Van Avery.

Van Avery added that customers feel the same way.

“The other day I had a couple of customers come in, and he wasn’t here. They were extremely disappointed that they didn’t get the full Raymond experience.”

In fact, Raymond’s flair for customer service is now gaining traction on social media. That’s after being featured on the Capital Region’s Two Buttons Deep Twitter account.

“It’s really fun to give people the best experience I can. I get tips sometimes. Kids really love it. Adults will laugh. It’s really fun,” He said.

The Oswego, New York native is currently studying marketing.

But he says he is also considering a future in music, entertainment, maybe in real estate. He is always thinking about his next pitch.

You can get the full “Raymond Experience” most weekdays starting at 3 p.m. at the Woodlawn Avenue Stewart’s Shop.