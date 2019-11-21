St. Clare’s Hospital pension board member cries no fraud; state should provide more money

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A board member for the corporation which manages the pension for more than 1,000 former St. Clare’s Hospital workers says the state and Catholic Diocese should come together to make pensioners whole.

More than 1,100 former workers found out last year their pensions would run out in weeks after previously being told it would run out between 2024 and 2026.

NEWS10 ABC tried tracking down the board members responsible for the decision making for the pension. Only one, Mark Handelman, agreed to speak with us on camera.

Handelman told NEWS10 his eyes glazed over during pension meetings, and it wasn’t his area of expertise. He also added the state did not provide enough money when the hospital consolidated with Ellis Medicine following the recommendation of the Berger Commission in 2008.

Handelman said the Albany Catholic Diocese has some responsibility in the pension shortfall. He insisted there was no fraud involved, and the board members feel horrible about the culmination of really bad events, which led to hundreds completely losing their pensions.