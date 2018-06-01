Special Report: The Women of the Gridiron

A local tackle football team is made up of diverse members, a secretary, a teacher and an auditor. But the one thing they have in common, they’re all women.

This is the New York Knockout women’s tackle football team.

But who are the women charging across the football field? Anybody … and everybody. From 18 to 48, this team covers professions from police officer to homemaker, accountants to engineers. And they do it because they can.

Juggling work and family with football practice is worth it when the women put on their helmets and pads and become something else for a few hours on Saturday night … a stronger version of themselves in this team … their new family.





