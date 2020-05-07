Siblings miss out on senior year together due to pandemic

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young woman, who attends Columbia High School, turned 18 on Thursday. While she’s gained a year, like so many seniors around the country, she’s lost something, too.

The good news is she’s not alone.

Like Cinderella holding the prom dress she never got to wear.

“I never thought just a couple months ago that my senior year would end like this,” Grace Davis said.

To a young man hitting baskets but missing everything else.

“I miss being around my friends. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to them and have one last big hurrah,” Evan Davis said.

Brother and sister, Grace and Evan are four years apart. But they’re together on what they lost — senior year. Her’s high school. His college.

“It’s good to have someone who understands how it feels,” Grace said. “The senior year. Kinda just ended short.”

“Does your heart ache a little bit for these two?” NEWS10 ABC anchor John Gray asked.

“Absolutely. Doesn’t take much to get a tear in my eye,” their mother, Laura, said.

That’s because graduation isn’t about a short walk across a stage but the million little moments that led up to it.

From the curls in a little girl’s hair to swim meets. From strikeouts to presentations. A family just like yours.

As Evan graduates from Sage, and Grace chases dreams at the University of Vermont, their mom couldn’t be prouder.

“They’ve been working very, very hard, and it is time for them to shine, so we’ll find another way to make it shine for them,” Laura said.

If there are no ceremonies or speeches this year, perhaps Grace’s words, so full of grace and wisdom, will be enough for every graduate.

“I can’t say that I’m not disappointed, but in the future, I do know that we won’t be looking back at this in a depressing manner, but look at it saying, ‘Wow, it’s really cool we were able to live through this’ and say we saw firsthand how it affects people. I think it will make us both grow as people.”

