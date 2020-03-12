Local couple grows family thanks to embryo donation

(NEWS10) — Every day, tens of thousands struggle with infertility in the United States.
A Berkshire County couple found their solution in a baby that was conceived years before they even met.
The frozen embryo procedure costs between $6,000 and $10,000. If it doesn’t work the first time, trying again costs half that.
There’s no requirement to know the donation family. That’s entirely up to the couples involved.
