ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Launching a new company during the pandemic is risky business, but sign company Round Lake Decor managed to do it and help others in the process.

Not long after opening their doors, Round Lake Decor got a phone call. “It was a woman from an organization in Saratoga County, asking if we could possibly make her a sign for her new building,” according to CEO Sean Rigney.

The boss said yes and within weeks they made several signs for Wellspring, a place that helps victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Executive Director Maggie Fronk was blown away by the quality of the signs and the generosity they received.

“Such genorosity from the community,” she said. “You put Wellspring on the building and it’s a center for people to come here and was give as a gift of love.”

Not long after helping Wellspring, Round Lake’s phone rang again, this time the local fire department needed a free sign. Rigney said, “If Santa Claus called you up and said, ‘I need help delivering the presents on Christmas Eve,’ are you going to say no?”

The custom-made sign now hangs in the community room at the firehouse in Round Lake. “It was really a nice surprise when it showed up,” said Firefighter Tom Mazza. “The whole membership was like, ‘Wow!'”

The most heartfelt gift, however, came when Rigney got a call from a grieving mother, Jennifer Lane, looking for something special to honor her son Brian, who had died. Round Lake Decor got to work, but it was clear the special sign would not make it in time for a charity event Lane was holding for her son.

That’s when Rigney got into his 2003 truck with 150,000 miles and drove from Round Lake to Catskill to hand-deliver the gift. What was Jennifer’s reaction when she saw Sean standing on her front porch holding the box?

“I cried. I just cried.”

Rigney knows he can’t say yes to every person or charity that needs a new sign, but he does his best to give back. “It is the right thing to do,” he said. Find more information about his company online.