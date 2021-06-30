Local blind student learning to become a mechanic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With each turn of the wrench, 16 year-old Jeremy Mayville is working toward his dream of becoming a diesel mechanic. You can even say, it’s in his blood.

“Both of my grandfathers are mechanics and my one grandfather works down at a garage in Albany and works on diesel buses and he works on cars at his house, and I help him out and stuff like that,” explained Mayville.

Since a young age, he knew he wanted to follow in their footsteps. So, for a few hours a day, the Cohoes student spends time at the BOCES CTE campus in Albany. Taking hydraulic systems apart and putting them back together… all while breaking barriers.

“Jeremy is one of our scholars,” said Shelette Pleat, Principal at Capital Region BOCES Albany CTE campus. “He gets us very excited because one of the first things we get to see is him bend all the rules and show that he can do whatever he puts his mind to.”

Since the age of seven, Jeremy has been blind, but that’s not stopping him from the future he’s always envisioned for himself.

“Everything is in a tight spot, so you can’t really see it anyway,” stated Mayville. “You have to feel for everything.”

By using his other senses such as sound and touch, Mayville is able to navigate his tools and equipment and make necessary repairs.

“The tighter you go, the more resistant it will give ya. So you can tell when it’s fully tightened when you can’t move the wrench.”

His teachers are proud of all he has accomplished.

“He’s been doing a lot of heavy lifting,” explained Jim Haas, Workplace Learning Coordinator. “He’s been doing phenomenal. He’s an inspiration to us all. We are proud of him, and he has a long road ahead of him.”

Mayville also shared this life advice for everyone…

“Don’t let nothing stop ya!”

His ultimate dream is becoming a boss and owning his own shop someday.