Doctor turns Revolutionary-era mill into renowned recording studio

EAST ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — What has medicine, music and history all rolled into one? East Arlington, Vt., a small village that may be Vermont’s best kept secret.

In a corner of Vermont, where the river meets the sky, there’s an old mill breathing new life through music. Artists are making history in a place of history.

“This is the mill originally built in 1764 by Remember Baker, who was cousins with Ethan Allen and Seth Warner.”

Key players in the Revolutionary War used to hang out there. Joshua Sherman owns it now. He’s a man with quite a history himself.

He started on Broadway doing set design for Tony winning shows. Then, in his senior year at an arts college in Manhattan, he took a nutrition class just for kicks.

“And I had this funny moment where I thought, ‘I could be a doctor,'” he recalled.

So he became one.

He then moved to Vermont to heal the body, but music still fueled his soul, so he turned the old mill and two other buildings into a top notch recording studio.

“The first thing people say is, ‘Wow,’ and they see the space, and when they catch the river, they’re drawn to the river,” he said.

Then word got out to the music world.

“We’ve had internationally recognized bands; we’ve had top Broadway, R&B, classical artists.”

A Grammy winning engineer, who worked with Aretha Franklin, was so impressed he moved there.

“Oh, they love it. Everybody who walks in here is always blown away. Oh yeah, every artist who comes in here is immediately taken aback.”

Like in-house composer Ben Lerner, the great-grandson of Irving Berlin.

“How is it recording here, just the whole atmosphere?” NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray asked.

“Euphoric. I mean, if you look outside you see the beautiful river, you see the mountains, the air. It’s medicine.”

And the mill is not all the doctor ordered.

“In the last five years, we’ve rapidly expanded, and what started out as three buildings and 1.3 acres is approximately 20 buildings and 50 plus acres.”

An artists retreat for whatever ailes you.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than making a difference in someone’s life. Sometimes that’s doing it through medicine, sometimes that’s doing it through music, sometimes that’s doing it through theater, sometimes that’s doing it from re-inventing these buildings from the 1700s.”

Tomorrow’s stars sharing space with yesterdays heroes. Now, that’s a revolutionary idea.